COVID-19 survivors to join Polis for Tuesday update on state's response

People who were hospitalized with COVID-19 are expected to share their stories during a briefing set for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

DENVER — Survivors of COVID-19 who spent time in the hospital will join Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and public health officials for a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Polis is set to speak about the state's response to COVID-19 at 12:30 p.m.

Polis will be joined by Scott Bookman with the COVID Incident Command and three people who were hospitalized after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. They include:

Barbara Gould

Kim Powell

Clarence Troutman

Tuesday's news conference comes at a time when COVID-19 data in Colorado shows we're at a critical level with cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate all on the rise.

Local officials have issued warnings that if things don't improve, new restrictions could be put in place. In some places such as Adams County, that's already happening.

The city of Denver and Boulder County health officials are among those who have warned about tighter restrictions.

Last month, Polis announced a COVID-19 dial that establishes a restriction framework for counties based on metrics like positivity rate and hospital capacity.