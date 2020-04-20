DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will hold a press conference Monday afternoon where he's expected to announce initial plans on what life could look like once the state's stay-at-home order is lifted.

9NEWS will stream the 3:30 p.m. update in the video above, on our app and on Channel 9.

> DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR IPHONE HERE

> DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR ANDROID HERE

On Friday, the governor issued an executive order requiring essential workers at places like grocery stores to wear face masks while interacting with the public. These can be either medical masks or ones made out of cloth — something he has already recommended all Coloradans wear when outside their homes.

Earlier, the governor said allowing businesses to reopen will be more like a dimmer than turning on a light switch. This is dependent on testing, which the CDPHE said the state currently does not have the capacity for.

Polis said large gatherings will likely not be able to occur until there is a vaccine, effective treatment or enough herd immunity to effectively quell the spread of the virus.

But, Polis also said he knows stay-at-home orders can't exist indefinitely, and that he hopes to create an environment where businesses can reopen but people can still keep their distance while health officials battle coronavirus "hot spots" in certain communities.

"We're all in this together, we're all in this together as Coloradans, we're all in this together as Americans, and we're all in this together as humans," Polis said.

RELATED: How the Louisville community has adapted during COVID-19

RELATED: Groups protest stay-at-home order

COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan, China in late 2019. This new strain of coronavirus began popping up in the United States in January.

On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado. Since then, 9,730 people have tested positive for the disease and 422 people have died.

RELATED: Colorado coronavirus latest, April 20: DPD wants people to celebrate 4/20 at home

RELATED: President Trump, Congress near deal on coronavirus aid package

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus