Here's how Colorado's pools, gyms and playgrounds will be able to open to the public

Many of these businesses have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DENVER — The state of Colorado has released its final guidelines to pave the way for pools, playgrounds, gyms and more to reopen under the safer-at-home phase of the COVID-19 response.

The governor’s office solicited feedback about the guidelines up until Thursday. They also allow outdoor recreation outfitters to once again resume operations as an effort to bolster the state’s tourism industry.

Ski resorts have previously been allowed to reopen, but only Arapahoe Basin did so by the end of the season. The high altitude ski area is closing for the season on Sunday due to melting snow.

Here’s a look at what the guidelines say for different activities. It's worth mentioning that some counties have already gotten variances to do some of these activities already.

The statewide order goes into effect Friday.

Indoor gyms, recreation centers, bowling alleys, pools and indoor sports facilities

Capacity will be limited to 25% or 50 people, which ever is fewer, with everyone spaced six feet apart.

Lap swim only is encouraged at indoor pools. Open swim is allowed if people in different households don’t mix.

There should be a limited of 25 players on the field or court at a time during organized sports activities, excluding coaches.

Gym equipment should be cleaned and disinfected after each use.

Maximize ventilation by turning on fans or opening windows.

Organized recreational sports

Organized sports are allowed in groups of up to 25 players, excluding coaches and referees.

Spectators are discouraged for adult sports. For youth sports, households should keep their distance.

Low contact sports are encouraged, and participants should not share equipment.

Limit the amount of interaction between players on different teams by considering holding games every two weeks.

Wear masks when feasible.

Races and endurance events can happen as long as social distancing is maintained, and there aren’t gatherings of more than 10 people at a time at start and finish lines. One recommendation is to stagger start times.

Outdoor swimming pools

Capacity is limited to 50% or 50 people, whichever is fewer.

Reservation systems are encouraged to space out visitors and to aid in contact tracing.

Lap swim is encouraged, but open swim is allowed if different households are able to stay apart.

Frequently touched surfaces should be frequently disinfected.

Locker rooms should be cleaned every hour.

Parks

Playgrounds can now open to up to 10 people at a time.

Outdoor sports facilities can reopen for up to 25 people at a time.

Visitor attendance can be spaced out by either extending hours or limiting capacity.

Outdoor Recreation

All non-guided outdoor recreation can occur in groups of up to 10 people, and rentals should follow specific retail guidelines. Guided services can also resume, also with a cap of 10 people.

River outfitters, rafting or Jeep tours can occur if groups in specific vessels are limited to up to two households.

Developed hot springs must follow the guidance for outdoor pools.

Vehicle windows should be kept open at all times when transported customers.

Participants are encouraged to avoid using grocery stores, gas stations, etc … in communities they don’t live in.

Other facilities that need approval

Scenic trains have been asked to submit plans to their local health agencies.

Ski resorts can open for summer activities if they submit a plan that’s approved by their local health agency.

Outdoor recreation areas like ziplines or ropes courses can also reopen with approval from their local health department.