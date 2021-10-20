Colorado prepares distribution plan ahead of vaccination approval for children 5 to 11

CDPHE said the state anticipates that parents will be able to access vaccines for their young children in many of the same places where vaccines are available now.

COLORADO, USA — On Wednesday the White House announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 and although the vaccine has not yet been approved, President Joe Biden said it will be up to local doctors, clinics and pharmacies to handle distribution to children.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the state is planning for the authorization for younger populations and will continue to collect pre-orders for vaccines from registered providers who will vaccinate children ages 5 to 11.

CDPHE added that the state has already placed an initial pre-order for vaccines with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"We have built our allocation and distribution plan with equity at the forefront, the statement from CDPHE says. "We’re committed to making sure the vaccine is accessible throughout the state and that parents have the information they need to make informed decisions to protect their children."

According to CDPHE, following the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and CDC recommendations, the state anticipates that parents and guardians will be able to access vaccines for their young children in many of the same places where vaccines are currently being administered.

These include doctor's offices, pharmacies, community vaccination events, local public health clinics, school health clinics and more.

>Video above is of Jared Polis' update on Colorado's COVID response, vaccination efforts

Colorado is also planning with partners to offer several large and recurring vaccine clinics during the evening hours and on weekends, according to the statement.

CDPHE said the state has communicated and shared resources with local public health agencies and school superintendents, providing direct links to request forms to host a clinic, request a mobile vaccination bus, and organize an educational event.

CDPHE will also be hosting two educational webinars for the network of enrolled providers and will share specific information about the Pfizer pediatric vaccine and pediatric vaccination best practices.

According to the announcement from the Biden administration, the use of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be authorized in the coming weeks.

For the next couple of weeks, federal regulators will be analyzing how the vaccine will benefit children and if it is safe for them based on studies conducted by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

Pfizer applied to the FDA for approval for the emergency use of the COVID vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Once the FDA approves the vaccine, the CDC will have the final say.

A CDC advisory panel already has a meeting scheduled for November 2-3.

According to the White House statement, the Administration has acquired enough vaccines to support vaccination for the country’s 28 million children ages 5-11 years old.

If authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids ages 5-11 will be a dose and formula specifically for this age group.