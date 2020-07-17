Colorado launches nearly $20 million rental assistance fund

The fund uses money from the federal CARES Act and can help people pay their rent or mortgages.

DENVER — The Colorado governor’s office and Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) announced a $19.65 million rental assistance fund Friday that’s aimed at helping people stay in their homes amid the unprecedented economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) let his previous moratorium on evictions expire. The new Rental Assistance Fund comes from the Federal CARES Act, and was approved by House Bill 20-1410.

The fund will help with rental and mortgage assistance as well as how to access other housing services, according to a release from Polis’ office.

To qualify to rent or mortgage assistance, people must fill out an application and prove they are unable to pay for their housing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Applicants must have an income at or below 80% of the median household income of their region.

Dial 211 or visit www.211colorado.org to find the agency that can connect you to rental or mortgage assistance.

Or, click here to find the assistance agency in your county.