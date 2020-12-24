Here are the latest active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado restaurants, retailers grocery stores and more

There are 1,273 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado and 1,669 are listed as resolved.

DENVER — Like the trajectory of COVID-19 in the state, the number of outbreaks reported per week in Colorado is continuing to decrease.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) releases a list of active and resolved outbreaks each week.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

A new addition on this week's list is the new In-N-Out location in Aurora, where the CDPHE said 20 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 16 have probable cases. The new restaurant has experienced long lines since it opened in November.

Other new outbreaks have been reported at senior living facilities and jails -- two of the places that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

See lists of outbreaks by category below, as well as an interactive map showing outbreaks in the state by location.

Restaurants

There are 39 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado restaurants, according to CDPHE's data.

These active outbreaks have involved 236 among staff and 15 among attendees.

No deaths are attributed to any of these outbreaks.

The two largest active restaurant outbreaks are at In-N-Out in El Paso County, which the CDPHE has 60 confirmed cases, and the one in Arapahoe County, which has 20.

See a full list of restaurant outbreaks below.

Jails and prisons

Correctional facilities account for some of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the state, with 1,381 inmates at the Sterling Correctional Facility having tested positive for the virus.

When prisoners should be vaccinated has been a topic of debate among health experts and politicians.

See a full list of correctional facility outbreaks below.

Grocery stores

There are 38 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado grocery stores. In those active outbreaks, there have been 383 confirmed cases among employees.

See the full list of grocery store outbreaks below.

Retailers

There are 88 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado retailers. This comes as health officials warn to limit in-person shopping during the holidays due to the virus.

These outbreaks have impacted everything from Costco to Home Depot to American Furniture Warehouse locations.