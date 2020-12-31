122 In-N-Out employees test positive for COVID-19: Latest active outbreaks at Colorado restaurants, retailers, grocery stores

There are 1,206 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado and 1,816 are listed as resolved.

COLORADO, USA — The number of outbreaks reported per week in Colorado is continuing to decrease.

As of this writing, there are 1,206 active outbreaks of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Colorado. That is 67 fewer confirmed outbreaks than were listed in last week's data.

>> Video above: Seniors in Ft. Collins retirement community receive vaccines.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) releases a list of active and resolved outbreaks each week.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

The outbreak at Colorado's two new In-N-Out locations has continued to grow. CDPHE said a total of 122 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, 42 of those at the Aurora location. The new restaurant has experienced long lines since it opened in November.

Other new outbreaks have been reported at senior living facilities and jails – two of the places that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

See lists of outbreaks by category below, as well as an interactive map showing outbreaks in the state by location.

Restaurants

There are 39 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado restaurants, according to CDPHE's data.

These active outbreaks have involved 294 among staff and 16 among attendees.

No deaths are attributed to any of these outbreaks.

The two largest active restaurant outbreaks are at In-N-Out in El Paso County, which the CDPHE has 80 confirmed cases, and the one in Arapahoe County, which has 44.

See a full list of restaurant outbreaks below.

Jails and prisons

Correctional facilities account for some of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the state, with 1,404 inmates at the Sterling Correctional Facility and 1,051 at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center having tested positive for the virus.

When prisoners should be vaccinated has been a topic of debate among health experts and politicians.

See a full list of correctional facility outbreaks below.

Grocery stores

There are 40 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado grocery stores. In those active outbreaks, there have been 502 confirmed cases among employees.

See the full list of grocery store outbreaks below.

Retailers

There are 85 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado retailers that have affected 1,039 staff members.

These outbreaks have impacted everything from Walmart to Target to marijuana dispensaries.

See the list of outbreaks below.

Assisted Living

There are 174 active COVID-19 outbreaks at assisted and independent living facilities around the state.

A total of 2,275 residents and 1,744 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as part of these outbreaks, according to the data. Two staff members and 164 residents have also died.

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities are part of the first round of vaccinations for COVID-19. Some of those facilities began administering those vaccines last week and this week.