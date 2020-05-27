Safer-at-home order amended to allow personal training at pools, curbside pickup at libraries

Colorado's governor also extended his order regarding non-essential medical procedures.

DENVER — The statewide safer at home order has been amended to allow personal training at swimming pools and curbside service at libraries.

The order previously allowed private campgrounds to reopen Monday, restaurants to reopen for dine-in service beginning Wednesday and day camps and sports camps for kids to reopen on June 1.

Ski areas, like Arapahoe Basin, have been allowed to reopen with guidance from their local public health authority.

Personal training at pools will need to involve social distancing, and there’s a cap of four people at a time in indoor facilities. Outdoor groups can be up to 10 people.

Public pools remain closed.

>>> Watch the video above for an explanation of Colorado's safer-at-home orders.

Libraries also remain closed, but this latest order allows them to reopen for curbside pickup.

The governor also extended his order allowing voluntary and elective surgeries and procedures to resume in the state with tight restrictions. This includes ensuring that professionals have proper personal protective equipment and are screened for symptoms before interacting with patients.

Models made public on Tuesday, show that Colorado’s safer-at-home phase may last for months. These models from the Colorado School of Public Health say that people will have to cut their social interactions by more than half for the foreseeable future in order to avoid overwhelming hospitals with COVID-19 patients.

People who are over 65 or at risk for the novel coronavirus have been encouraged to only leave home when necessary, and to greatly limit their social interactions.