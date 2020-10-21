Districts utilize online dashboards to provide details about COVID-19 in schools

Several districts are posting information about positve cases and student or staff quarantines on their websites.

COLORADO, USA — We're now through the first quarter of the new school year and with no end in sight for the coronavirus pandemic, some school districts have decided to use online dashboards to provide updates about cases of the novel virus in schools.

Most districts have been operating with a combination of some in-person and some online instruction, particularly among older students to help slow the spread of the virus.

>the video above is about JeffCo schools online dashboard

Full in-person learning is an option with many of the youngest students with safety measures in place, such as mask-wearing and social distancing protocols. Schools are also offering 100% online options for those families who don't feel comfortable returning to class at at this time.

Cases of the novel coronavirus were expected and districts have worked with state and local health officials to determine what steps need to be taken when they occur.

Options include quarantining students or staff who are infected or exposed and shifting to remote learning for a period of time.

Some of the state's largest school districts have created online dashboards to keep families up to date on cases and outbreaks at their schools.

They include the following: