Colorado schools post 1st year-to-year enrollment decrease in 30 years

The number of students enrolled in homeschooling doubled this school year, according to the Colorado Department of Education.

COLORADO, USA — For the first time in more than three decades, Colorado public schools posted a decrease in year-to-year enrollment in large part due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) announced.

The last time the state saw a decrease in pupil enrollment was the fall of 1988.

CDE released preliminary data from its annual count which occurs in October of each year. The data was released earlier than usual, according to CDE due to "intense interest" surrounding student enrollment as schools worked to keep students and staff safe while continuing education during the pandemic. The final results are expected by the middle of next month.

Overall, Colorado schools posted an estimated 3.3% decrease in enrollment for the fall of 2020 when compared to 2019, with 29,942 fewer students in preschool through 12th grade.

The preliminary figures show the total statewide enrollment for preschool to 12th grade was 883,281 when students were counted in October.

The largest decreases in the preliminary count were in earlier grades with 8,009 fewer students in preschool for a 23.3% drop and 5,798 fewer kindergartners for a 9.1% decrease.

An estimated 13,802 fewer first through fifth graders were counted in Colorado schools in 2020 compared to 2019, which is a 4.2% drop.

Among races and ethnicities, white students had the highest number change in the preliminary count with 19,721 fewer students in 2020 compared to 2019, a 4.1% decline. American Indian or Alaska native had the highest percent drop with 5.8% fewer students in 2020 than in 2019.

The number of students reported as homeschooled doubled with 15,773 students counted this fall compared to 7,880 in 2019, the data shows.

A total of 32,321 students registered in online educational programs this year - 9,873 more students than in 2019 or a 44% increase.

Approximately 141 of the state’s 178 school districts reported drops in enrollment with nearly 40 districts reporting increasing enrollment, according to the preliminary data.