Colorado State University drops mask requirement for Fort Collins campus

The university dropped its mask requirement for the campus on Monday.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Visitors to CSU's Fort Collins campus are now invited to stroll its buildings and grounds mask-free, as the university dropped its mask requirement Monday.

Colorado State University's Pandemic Preparedness Team made the change in keeping with existing guidance on COVID-19 response, according to a university release.

While masks won't be required and university staff won't ask visitors about vaccination status, masks remain strongly encouraged for anyone not fully vaccinated unless they are outside or alone in an enclosed space.

University officials will work in the coming weeks to remove most COVID-related signs from campus in anticipation of a full return to campus activities during the fall semester.

CSU has reported 3,287 COVID-19 cases since May 2020. Its Fort Collins campus was classified as the site of Larimer County's largest outbreak of the disease between Oct. 2, 2020, and the resolution of the outbreak on June 22, according to state data.

But cases on campus have sharply declined with the end of the spring 2021 semester and widespread vaccine eligibility. CSU has reported 14 COVID-19 cases since the start of June.

