FAQs: CDLE answers common questions about unemployment

Thousands of people have filed for unemployment due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here are answers to some of the top questions.

DENVER — An unprecedented number of people in Colorado have been filing for unemployment amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in the shuttering of businesses in an effort to slow its spread.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) has been working to keep up with the increased demand while also rolling out new federal programs.

The federal CARES Act paved the way for gig workers, independent contractors and the self-employed to apply for the unemployment benefits they aren’t typically eligible for. This also allocates an additional $600 per week on top of the typical benefits for traditional workers who have filed unemployment claims.

Over the past five weeks (through April 25) a total of 317,583 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed, according to CDLE. When federal PUA benefits are included the grand total is 358,489.

We've been getting a lot of questions about unemployment issues. We reached out to CDLE spokesperson Cher Haavind and checked the CDLE website to get some answers to your most common questions.

Editor's note: Responses below have been edited for context and clarity.

Why aren't benefits on debit cards working?

Over the last couple of days, we had to troubleshoot instances when the Reliacard failed to process. That work is done and so the Reliacards are being sent to customers. No outstanding issues at present.

We have emailed all impacted claimants. If people see a balance and no card in hand, this is what we have addressed. If people have a card and no benefits, it is because they are not yet eligible to request a payment.

Lastly, for folks who had yet to receive their card but had not yet come upon their payment request date, these cards are en route too.

It is a good idea for all claimants to choose "direct deposit" when they file a claim otherwise it defaults to a debit card. Direct deposit is the best way to get benefits.

How do benefits get paid?

The default option is the USBank ReliaCard, however, CDLE recommended that claimants select direct deposit instead for the quickest turnaround.

Is there still a backlog issuing PINS and what is the timeline to get one?

We do not have a backlog currently. We addressed it a few weeks ago when we started emailing PINS. Keep in mind it still will take a few days for people to receive their PIN but, generally, if there aren't any issues with their claims, they will receive it before they are able to request payment.

If the claimant files electronically and provides an email address, their PIN will come to them in an email within 72 hours of when the unemployment system is able to process their claim, and within 7-10 days via mail.

How are you addressing the long hold times for claimants needing assistance?

We are experiencing unprecedented volumes of calls and are managing thousands of claimants calls per day. We are unaware of any disconnect issues being reported to us.

If it is a simple set of questions and answers, our agents can manage more calls. If they are assisting with complicated issues for a claimant, then the time to manage those calls goes up. Pre-COVID we would get about 12,000 calls a day and that has quadrupled.

We have tripled our call center staff and have added a secondary call center to pick up and additional volume of calls related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

How can people get help without calling?

Please visit our website for FAQ's, read any correspondence that comes from the unemployment office, check your spam folders, check your claim status online, participate in our biweekly virtual town halls, use the chatbot feature on the website.

What do I have to do to get the extra $600(through federal stimulus) each week added?

You have to request payment on your normal schedule. If you can be paid any amount of unemployment in a week, we will also pay you an additional $600 for that week. The payments will be made for any weeks between March 29, and July 31, 2020. If you received payment for weeks of unemployment going back to the week beginning March 29, we will back pay you for that week. This benefit is called Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

Will I be required to look for work even if my employer has promised me my old job back as soon as the business is reopened?

If you are unemployed because your employer is closed to the public or otherwise unable to operate in their normal capacity as a direct result of an order by the Governor because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be job-attached for as long as the place of business is required to remain closed. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are waiving the requirement to perform work-search activities. You must still register for work at connectingcolorado.com or with a local workforce center if the office is accepting in-person customers.

What if my hours have been reduced, but I am still getting paid by my employer?

You must be working fewer than 32 hours and earning less than the weekly amount of unemployment may pay you to receive unemployment insurance benefits. If your earnings are also reduced, you may be able to receive unemployment benefits.

What if I have tested positive for COVID-19 or have flu-like symptoms and my employer or a health official asked me to self-quarantine?

Typically, to receive regular unemployment benefits, you must be able and available to return to work for your employer. An emergency rule went into place this month requiring employers in certain industries to pay up to two weeks ( 80 hours) at 2/3 pay.