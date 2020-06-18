More unemployment paid out during coronavirus pandemic than all of 2010

In less than four months they've paid out more than the amount for the entire year of 2010, the height of the recesssion.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced Thursday that it has paid out approximately $2.5 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29.

That amount includes regular unemployment benefits, and those filing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) claims, which provides eligible claimants an extra $600 in federal benefits each week.

For the week ending June 13, there were 10,270 initial regular unemployment claims and 17,945 PUA claims. Over the past 13 weeks, a total of 456,763 regular unemployment initial claims were filed for a total of 568,721 claims, including federal PUA benefits.

Benefits paid since March 29:

Regular UI: $880.6 Million

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (gig workers/self-employed): $277.5 Million

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600/weekly UI benefits to eligible claimants): About $1.32 Billion

For comparison, CDLE said about $2.1 billion in benefits were paid out in all of 2010, the height of the economic recession.

The CDLE office reopened on June 8 for in-person services to assist claimants, and has set up a system for employers to report job refusals. Since opening, CDLE said it's been averaging about 40 appointments a day and is scheduled out through mid-July.

Also last week, CDLE launched a new resource page on its website around work search requirements in an effort to provide guidance to claimants on what is required to maintain their UI eligibility while they are unemployed.

Work search requirements had been waived due to Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home and safer-at-home executive orders.

CDLE will hold its weekly press call on Friday this week, where they are expected to review May job numbers.