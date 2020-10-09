Thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims removed

The Colorado Department of Labor also said intitial claims were below 6,000 for the second week in a row.

DENVER — For the second week in a row, initial unemployment claims were below 6,000, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced Thursday.

The agency said there were 5,974 regular claims and 2,216 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed during the week ending Sept. 5. There were 3,253 PUA initial claims for the prior week ending Aug. 29.

Since mid-March, a total of 548,593 regular unemployment initial claims and 156,589 pandemic unemployment assistance claims have been filed.

CDLE officials will hold a briefing to discuss the numbers and provide any additional updates at 10 a.m. Thursday.

CDLE also said Thursday the PUA claims for the weeks between July 18 and Aug. 22 were reduced dramatically following the implementation of a new fraud trigger which removed fraudulent claims from weekly totals.

Initial PUA claims for that time were revised down from 62,498 to 14,292 after removing fraudulent claims. Since mid-June, CDLE has implemented 18 fraud detection triggers for PUA claims which have resulted in preventing an estimated $750 million to over a billion dollars in fraudulent unemployment payments.

Nationally, the federally-funded PUA program, which provides unemployment benefits to gig workers, independent contractors and those who would otherwise not qualify for regular UI, has been plagued with fraud, CDLE said.

Since March 29, CDLE has paid over $4.8 billion in unemployment benefits. That amount includes regular unemployment benefits, PUA claims, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and State Extended Benefits (SEB).