Colorado unemployment claims show gradual decline

State labor officials held their weekly Thursday update on unemployment claims.

DENVER — While still at an unprecedented high, the number of regular unemployment claims declined slightly for the fourth week in a row, according to new data released Thursday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).

The department said there were 22,483 initial regular unemployment claims filed the week ending May 9. That's compared with 28,164 the week prior which ended May 2.

Between May 3 and May 9 there were 9,125 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial unemployment claims (gig worker self-employed). Over the past eight weeks a total of 387,975 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed and a grand total of 451,155 claims including federal PUA benefits.

>The video above discusses how the unemployment fund could soon be in the negative

During the week ending May 9, $96 million in regular employment insurance benefits was paid out. During the entire month of April, CDE said about $315 million was paid out for regular benefits.

Colorado's unemployment fund is expected to drop from $1.1 billion in March to an estimated deficit of $7 million by the end of June.