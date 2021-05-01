Colorado labor officials to provide update on federal benefits

The state has to updates its system before these newly approved benefits, which include an extra $300 per week, can be implemented.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado labor officials will provide an update Tuesday morning to discuss new federals benefits that were provided as part of the second coronavirus relief bill which was signed into law in late December.

State labor officials will provide an update on the programs at 10 a.m. Tuesday. 9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

The first round of extra federal unemployment benefits, which included an extra $600 per week, expired at the end of 2020. This new legislation extends and alters a number of pandemic-related federal benefits programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

The act also provides eligible claimants with an additional $300 weekly benefit for 11 weeks under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, however, due to the timing of the bill's signing, there's a gap between when those benefits expired and when the new benefits take effect.

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) has to reprogram its unemployment benefit systems to administer the programs and comply with U.S. Department of Labor rules.

Once implemented, FPUC benefits will be paid to eligible claimants for the weeks beginning Dec. 27, 2020 and ending March 13, 2021.

CDLE is also undergoing technology upgrades, and unemployment systems will be unavailable until Jan. 10.