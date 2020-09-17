About 5,000 new unemployment claims, problems persist with LWA program

There are still technical issues with certification for the new federal Lost Wages Assistance program.

DENVER — For the third week in a row, initial unemployment claims were below 6,000, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Thursday.

There were 5,025 regular claims filed during the week ending Sept. 12. Over the same time period, there were also 1,533 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed.

Since mid-March, a total of 553,618 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed and a grand total of 711,760 claims, including federal PUA benefits.

CDLE has paid nearly $5 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29. That amount includes regular unemployment benefits, those filing PUA claims, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and State Extended Benefits (SEB).

This week, CDLE announced that people could begin certification for the Lost Wages Assistance Program (LWA) which is a federal benefits program.

Between 325,000-350,000 Coloradans are eligible for the benefit payments which are expected to start Friday or Saturday.

Eligible claimants can receive $300 per week, for up to six weeks. This benefit is retroactive, for claims dating back to the week of July 26.

CDLE said payments will come in two lump sums: one paid later this week, and the second payment starting Sept. 25.

The LWA program was created by President Trump’s administration after the previous, $600 per week federal pandemic benefit ended this summer. LWA benefits will last up to six weeks, with funding from FEMA.

Since announcing that people could certify, the CDLE website has been experiencing issues due to high demand. The department said it was working to get those issues resolved as quickly as possible.