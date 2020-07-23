Colorado unemployment claims fall below 9,000

This is also the last week an extra federal benefit of $600 per week will be paid out unless Congress takes action.

DENVER — After a spike in unemployment claims, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced that regular initial unemployment dropped back below 9,000 for the week ending July 18.

There were 8,486 regular initial unemployment claims and 9,233 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed during that week. Since mid-March, a total of 502,057 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed and a grand total of 651,126 claims, including federal PUA benefits.

For the week ending July 11, there were 10,506 regular claims, which was the most since mid-June, according to CDLE.

CDLE will host a briefing at 10 a.m.

The department also announced Thursday that it has paid out over $3.7 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29. That amount includes regular unemployment benefits, and those filing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) claims, which provides eligible claimants an extra $600 in federal benefits each week.

At the federal level, the number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

The rise in weekly jobless claims to 1.4 million underscores the outsize role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs — just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week.