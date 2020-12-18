WATCH LIVE: Colorado unemployment rate remained at 6.4% for November

State labor officials will discuss the November numbers and other updates during a call set for 10 a.m. Friday.

COLORADO, USA — Officials with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) will provide their last update for 2020 on Friday morning and discuss the numbers for the month of November.

Colorado's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in November at 6.4%. The national unemployment rate declined 2/10 of a percentage point from October, to 6.7%.

The state's counties with the highest unemployment rates in November were:

San Miguel, 11.2%

Pitkin, 10.2%

Huerfano, 8.7%

Pueblo, 8.3%

Eagle, 7.8%

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year, there has been an unprecedented number of unemployment claims often related to public health orders put in place to slow the spread of the novel virus.

Friday's update is set for 10 a.m.

Claims hit their lowest point since the pandemic began in September, but have climbed since then. The most recent climb is primarily driven by restaurants that were closed to indoor dining in counties that shifted to the red level on the state's COVID-19 dial. Other businesses that had to reduce their capacity limits under recent new health orders also impacted the numbers, CDLE said.

Congress is still working on a second coronavirus relief package. Without a deal, temporary federal unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of the year with the last payable week ending Dec. 26.

Even if action is taken, state labor officials said last week there would likely be a gap in benefits while the system is updated.