Polis to give update on vaccinations, state's response to COVID-19

Watch the governor's briefing at 1 p.m. in the video player above, or on the 9NEWS app or YouTube channel.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will hold a briefing on Tuesday afternoon on COVID-19 vaccinations and the state's response to the pandemic.

The briefing will be at 1 p.m. from the Governor's Residence. It comes days after Polis announced that on Feb. 8, the state will start the next phase of its vaccination plan by allowing educators and individuals ages 65 to 69 to get the vaccine.

> 9NEWS will live stream the event in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

The vaccination phase starting next week is known as Phase 1B.2 and includes an estimated 408,100 people. The state was still in Phases 1A and 1B.1, which included health-care workers, first-responders, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, and people 70 and older.

> Video above: Answering your questions on the COVID-19 vaccine.

As the state planned to expand vaccinations, it remained a priority to vaccinate people 70 and older, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said on Sunday. Polis and CDPHE have said repeatedly that the goal was to get 70% of people 70 and older vaccinated by Feb. 28.

Many people who are eligible to get the vaccine have expressed frustration over not being able to schedule an appointment and confusion over how to sign up for a shot.

The state has a hotline to call with vaccine-related questions at 877-268-2926 (CO VAX CO). The hotline has experienced high call volume since it launched last week. On Monday, the call center expanded operations to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Information on where to find a vaccine provider is also available on the CDPHE website.

Polis has said the biggest obstacle to getting people vaccinated is the supply. The Biden administration recently announced a 16% increase in doses. This week, the state expected to receive 101,000 doses, Polis said last week.

As of Monday, Feb. 1, a total of 464,805 Coloradans had received a first dose and 132,344 had gotten both doses, according to CDPHE data.