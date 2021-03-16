Polis to give update on vaccine plan, COVID-19 in Colorado

Watch the governor's 3 p.m. briefing live in the video player at this link or on the 9NEWS app or YouTube channel.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Governor's Residence on the state's COVID-19 vaccine plan and response to the pandemic.

The update comes three days before the scheduled start of vaccination Phase 1B.4, which includes people 50 and older, restaurant workers, other essential workers, and those 16 to 49 years old with one eligible high-risk condition. Polis said last week that the general population will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Dr. Jon Samet, an epidemiologist and dean at Colorado School of Public Health, will join Polis at the briefing to talk about the state's modeling.

The governor has said that in the next few weeks, once state officials have a better handle on the future vaccine supply, they'll be able to pinpoint a date in April when vaccinations will open to the general public.

"We are in for a more or less normal summer," Polis said at a briefing last week. "It will be a lot more normal than last summer. Folks will be confident in their protection."

The state was expecting to receive more than a half-million vaccine doses per week by mid-April, according to Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman. As of Monday, Colorado had administered 1,219,093 first doses, and 744,294 people were fully immunized, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use authorization to COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, but only for adults. So far, there are no COVID vaccines approved for children.