x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Coronavirus

Polis to give update on state's COVID response, vaccination efforts

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player at this link, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and vaccination efforts Tuesday afternoon.

> Video above: Teachers are now eligible for COVID vaccine, but different districts have different plans.

Polis will be joined by Coloradans who are 70 or older who have received the vaccine.

The press conference is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. at the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.  

DOWNLOAD APP FOR IPHONE HERE  

DOWNLOAD APP FOR ANDROID HERE 

PREVIOUS: COVID-19 dial update means many counties moved to yellow

On Friday, the state announced an update to its COVID-19 dial system to allow for more swift movement between the colors at the local level. As a result, many counties moved to Level Yellow or Blue last weekend.

Dial 2.0, as it's called, went into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday and uses a seven-day instead of a 14-day metric for disease incidence, level of testing and hospitalizations. To move to a less-restrictive level, counties have to meet all metrics for that level for one week. Once the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has confirmed the requirement was met, counties can move levels.

Most counties had been in Level Red or Orange for weeks, and the change allows more of them to operate in Yellow, according to Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE executive director.

There will be tighter metrics for community testing at the Yellow and Orange levels, which is measured as percent positivity. That will make it more difficult to move from Red to Orange, or Orange to Yellow, without sufficient testing occurring, Hunsaker Ryan said.

RELATED: How to share your COVID-19 vaccine news tips with 9NEWS

RELATED: How Coloradans 65+ can get in line for the COVID-19 vaccine

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Vaccine 

 