Many Colorado venues already have vaccine mandates in place

The state's new public health order will largely impact concert venues that have standing admission. Many of these venues already require proof of vaccination.

DENVER, Colorado — A public health order released Sunday requires vaccinations at indoor, unseated events with more than 500 people in certain Colorado counties.

The public health order requires that everyone be vaccinated at these types of events in Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder, and Jefferson counties. The order also includes the City and County of Denver and the City and County of Broomfield.

The order will largely impact concert venues that have standing admission with 500 or more people. Many of these venues have already been requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

For instance, venues owned or operated by AEG and Live Nation already require vaccinations or a negative test. Both companies operate a significant number of venues that fall under the order: the Gothic Theater, Bluebird Theater, Ogden Theatre, Mission Ballroom and the Fillmore Auditorium.

Doug Kauffman, owner of the Bluebird Theater, Ogden Theatre and the Lion's Lair, said he is in support of the newest requirement.

"I agree with it completely. I think it’s a great move to make," Kauffman said. "It’s going to cause people to get more vaccinations, cause more people to get vaccinated. I think it’s a good thing. It makes going to shows safer."

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) has also been pushing for a mandate.

"We want our communities to be as safe and healthy as possible. We were closed for over 18 months and with zero revenue, so right now, this isn’t a political fight for us. It’s a fight for survival, survival for the whole industry. So whatever we have to do to get our community safe and healthy, we are willing to do," NIVA Rocky Mountain Vice President Chris Zacher said.

Zacher said the association is unclear as to why venues were targeted versus other types of gathering spaces.

"We’re not really understanding the order, I think, because if you put an order in place that only affects venues over 500 but you aren’t doing anything for bars or restaurants or grocery stores, then really what are we trying to accomplish?," he said.

Many artists are now putting in their contracts that guests must show proof of vaccination or a negative test. So at this time, the directive won't make a huge impact on the operations at many of these facilities.

CDPHE said it's the first step to stop widespread transmission events.

"As this rapidly evolves, we are evaluating the areas where we can have a significant impact rapidly, and what we know is in these large events particularly, unseated indoor events, that puts us at incredible risk for a large superspreader event to occur, and this is why we took the action that we took," Incident Commander Scott Bookman with CDPHE said.

The public health order takes effect Friday and will be effective through Dec. 31. It applies to everyone 12 and older.

The public health order allows venues to accept negative COVID-19 tests as an option until Dec. 1. After that, the venues will need to require proof of full vaccination.