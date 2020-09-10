x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Coronavirus

Colorado's COVID-19 alternative care site at The Ranch in Loveland shuts down

Officials announced Tuesday they are closing the alternative care sites at the Larimer County fairgrounds, along with a site in Grand Junction and an events complex.
Credit: Bethany Baker, The Coloradoan
The Army Corps of Engineers constructed an alternative care site to hold approximately 1,000 beds for recovering COVID-19 patients at The Ranch.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A medical facility set up at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland to handle a projected overflow of patients from regional hospitals brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is being taken down.

Colorado officials announced Tuesday they are closing the alternative care site at the Larimer County fairgrounds and events complex in Loveland as well as a site in Grand Junction because they are not needed at this time.

Five alternative care sites were established across the state in April out of concern health care systems would be overwhelmed with patients sick with or recovering from COVID-19. But a hospitalization surge of that magnitude has not come.

“Deconstruction of the two sites saves the state money while ensuring we still have the necessary capacity to respond to a surge,” stated Micki Trost, spokesperson for Colorado State Emergency Operations, in a press release.

Read the full article at the Fort Collins Coloradoan

RELATED: 2 alternate care sites to be deconstructed, Colorado Convention Center field hospital stays for now

RELATED: Saliva tests for COVID-19 are fast, cheap and could help keep college campuses open

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus 

 