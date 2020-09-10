Colorado's COVID-19 alternative care site at The Ranch in Loveland shuts down

Officials announced Tuesday they are closing the alternative care sites at the Larimer County fairgrounds, along with a site in Grand Junction and an events complex.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A medical facility set up at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland to handle a projected overflow of patients from regional hospitals brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is being taken down.

Colorado officials announced Tuesday they are closing the alternative care site at the Larimer County fairgrounds and events complex in Loveland as well as a site in Grand Junction because they are not needed at this time.

Five alternative care sites were established across the state in April out of concern health care systems would be overwhelmed with patients sick with or recovering from COVID-19. But a hospitalization surge of that magnitude has not come.