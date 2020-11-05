Colorado's farmers markets are opening under new guidelines

May is the start of farmers market season in Colorado. But it can't just be business as usual. The Colorado Farmers Market Association has new standards for opening.

DENVER — May is the beginning of farmers market season in Colorado. Farmers markets are considered essential, so they are allowed to begin opening and operating. But it can't just be business as usual for market managers and vendors.

The president of the Colorado Farmers Market Association, Martha Sullins, says they have new guidelines that markets across the state should be following to open safely.

The guidelines were developed with the help of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and local health agencies. Restrictions vary based on market size and layout, but all are asked to adhere to the applicable guidelines as closely as possible.

Among the new standards:

Fewer people will be allowed in at one time.

Samples won't be allowed at all.

Reusable bags may be banned at some markets.

Vendors should be wearing masks and gloves.

Most vendors will be moving to a touchless payment system.

From masks in Highlands Ranch, to curbside pickup on South Pearl Street, you should expect markets across the state to be implementing the new restrictions.

Until markets have a strategy to implement the guidelines, many have delayed opening. While others plan to stick to online ordering and curbside pickup through the entire farmers market season.

Farmers markets won't be the social experiences we're used to, but the goal is to keep both vendors and shoppers safe without sacrificing this marketplace.