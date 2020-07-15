x
Colorado's hospitals see most COVID-19 patients in more than a month

Ten days after 4th of July and with a sustained increase in cases statewide, the Colorado Hospital Association said the increase should not be considered surprising.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado’s hospitals are far from reaching capacity in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, but numbers released Tuesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment show a sizeable single-day increase in coronavirus patients.

With 252 reported COVID-19 patients, Colorado’s hospitals now report the greatest number of patients since June 3.  It’s twice the number of patients reported just two weeks ago.

Monday, CDPHE reported 220 COVID patients.

“This is not unexpected,” said Colorado Hospital Association spokesperson Julie Lonborg.  

She said part of the increase, hospital administrators believe, is due to the fact that we are now ten days removed from the Fourth of July holiday.

Despite the added numbers, only one hospital is reporting any anticipated ICU bed shortage within the next week.

