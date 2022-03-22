Comedy Works relaxes COVID-19 rules at Denver clubs

The Denver comedy club lifts its vaccine entry protocols beginning Tuesday.

DENVER — A Denver comedy club is joining the growing list of Colorado venues relaxing COVID-19 entry protocols.

Comedy Works announced it will no longer require proof of vaccination or negative tests to attend its shows starting Tuesday, March 22.

The club, which operates venues in downtown Denver and the Denver Tech Center, said face coverings will remain optional. Comedy Works added guests should respect individuals who choose to wear masks as a precaution.

> Video above: Even a cop needs comic relief.

Comedy Works said it would monitor CDC, state and local health requirements and make adjustments, as necessary, and individual artists may have their own health and safety requirements.

Comedy Works implemented COVID-19 vaccination safety protocols and mask requirements for all performances at its clubs in September 2021.

Last week, the four resident companies that perform in downtown Denver's Performing Arts Complex also updated their COVID-19 entry protocols.

Colorado Ballet, Colorado Symphony, Opera Colorado and Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) are each relaxing their COVID-19 vaccine and face mask requirements at separate times.

"It was an incredibly difficult time which is why now, two years later, we are so excited to be back and bringing live theater to the stage," said John Ekeberg, executive director of the Broadway and cabaret divisions at the DCPA. "We will no longer be requiring proof of vaccination to enter the halls and the wearing of masks will now be up to personal choice."

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.