Aurora community COVID-19 testing sites reopening and expanding

The drive-through sites will provide free testing to anyone who wants it.

AURORA, Colo. — The community drive-through COVID-19 testing site operating at the Aurora Sports Park will reopen on Oct. 26 to provide free COVID-19 testing to anyone who who wants to be tested.

The drive-through site will stay at Aurora Sports Park's parking lot at 19300 E. Colfax Ave. until Nov. 5, when it will move to the Center for Active Adults at 30 Del Mar Cir., and reopen again Nov. 9, Arapahoe County CARES announced in a Wednesday news release.

"No appointment is necessary," Arapahoe County CARES (AC-Cares) said. "No doctor referral, no health insurance, and no proof of identification are required, but voluntary demographic information will be asked at the time of testing for data collection purposes."

> Video above: Health officials warn of a third wave of positive COVID-19 cases.

Aurora Sports Park's drive-through hours:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through

Saturday (closed Sundays and adjusted hours Oct. 30 only from 8 a.m. to noon) through Nov. 5.

Center for Active Adults drive-through hours:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed

Sundays and holidays).

Patients will receive test results from MAKO Medical in four days or less, and AC-Cares said the wait time moves much more quickly than the Aurora rapid testing site.

Beginning Oct. 30, the rapid testing site at Restoration Community Fellowship located at 15660 E. 6th Ave. will now be available Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice.

Advanced Urgent Care provides free drive-up and walk-up testing for those experiencing homelessness or without insurance.