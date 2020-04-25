Companies respond to cease and desist letters from Colorado's Attorney General

The AG is warning the public to be careful about companies advertising COVID-19 testing, but some companies named are defending services the AG is worried about.

DENVER — The Colorado Attorney General is warning the public to be careful about companies advertising testing related to COVID-19.

The attorney general sent cease and desist letters to three spas and wellness centers his team says have been fraudulently advertising COVID-19 antibody tests and home test kits.

“We told them to stop it,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. Wesier is worried the tests aren’t FDA approved or are being marketed for promises it can’t deliver.

One of the companies named in the letters is Zvia Weight Loss and Medspa. According to the letter, the attorney general was worried about false or misleading claims “that the COVID-19 home testing kits and/or the antibody test offered by Zvia have been approved and/or have received Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA.”

Another concern was about failing to disclose limitations regarding the antibody tests.

In response, the CEO of Zvia Weight Loss and MedSpa said the tests they deal with are swab tests not an antibody one. Higgins also said they aren’t bogus but instead the issue was with language associated with the testing.

In an e-mail Higgins wrote they are a small company that outsourced management of their webpage.

He said, “They included language about their testing equipment having EUA certification. Our website stated that the take-home test (a swab test, not an antibody one) had that certification, which was a mistake. It was actually the medical testing equipment that had the certification. That is why the Attorney General reached out to us. We immediately complied with their request to change that language. The test itself is not “bogus”.”

Higgins also said what they offer is a home, swab PCR sell-collection that is processed and gives results provided within 24 to 48 hours.

In his e-mail Higgins explained why they were involved with COVID-19 related testing and that their intentions it to help not cause confusion.

“Zvia Weight Loss & Medspa has been fortunate enough to be able to close our doors during this pandemic and weather out the economic disruption. Our Nurse Practitioner wanted to go to New York City to assist but believed she should remain local to assist our community. This lead us to brainstorm about how we could give back and help. The biggest problem we could identify was the testing shortages. Our practice uses some of the nation’s largest and most reputable labs and those labs made testing available to us early on. Our early testing was primarily for Medical Front Line workers who could not get testing. We have been a fully volunteer staff thus far, trying to make life a little better during this pandemic. We are trying to do the right thing. The last thing we would ever do is compromise our integrity in the market. We plan to return to our Medspa business practices when appropriate. We would never jeopardize our reputation.”

Another company that received the cease and desist letter was Functional Medical Center.

The letter outline concerns regarding their advertisement including the following concerns:

“False or misleadingly claiming that the antibody tests have been approved by the FDA.”

“Falsely or misleadingly stating that the results of the antibody tests are conclusive.”

“Falsely or misleadingly stating that a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies indicates immunity to COVID-19.”

In response Ben Galyardt said in an e-mail:

“We have only performed serum antibody tests, and have never sold home test kits for antibodies. The Cease and Desist was specifically for some of the language used in our advertising and had nothing to do with the validity or the efficacy of the test. Our social media team mis-spoke and we have corrected the verbiage required to be used when discussing the test.”

He also stood by the validity of the tests that Galyradt said are done through a blood draw and then sent to a lab.

“The lab uses chemiluminescence to isolate the specific immunoglobulins for the most accurate data,” wrote Galyradt, “The

lab has found a 98% specificity and 97% sensitivity for the antigens and antibodies they are testing.”

Red Tail Wellness Center also received a cease and desist letter. We reached out and will update when we hear back.

The attorney general is encouraging people to go their doctors to advise on treatments and tests.

“We don’t know if they are dangerous per say they are just not helpful,” he said, “They are being charged money for nothing.”

He said the reasons they started looking into these companies is based of tips from the public.