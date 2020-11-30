DENVER — A House Republican staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 last week was asked to leave the Capitol during the Special Session that started Monday, House Speaker Rep. KC Becker said in an internal email obtained by 9NEWS.
The staffer was asked to not return until they received a negative COVID test.
Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is working on contact tracing, the email says.
>> Video above: Latest COVID-19 headlines for Monday morning
Becker said all staff is required to wear masks at all times and get tested before entering the Capitol building.
Earlier Monday, the city said there were 200 COVID-19 cases among Denver's Department of Safety, which includes the city's police, fire and sheriff departments, along with 911 dispatch.
Denver earlier this month moved to stricter Level Red COVID-19 restrictions to slow the exponential growth of the novel coronavirus.
Level Red means all restaurants have to temporarily close to indoor dining, but takeout is still an option.
