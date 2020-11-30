The staffer was asked to not return until they received a negative COVID test.

DENVER — A House Republican staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 last week was asked to leave the Capitol during the Special Session that started Monday, House Speaker Rep. KC Becker said in an internal email obtained by 9NEWS.

The staffer was asked to not return until they received a negative COVID test.

Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is working on contact tracing, the email says.

>> Video above: Latest COVID-19 headlines for Monday morning

Becker said all staff is required to wear masks at all times and get tested before entering the Capitol building.

BREAKING: COVID in the Colorado State Capitol. House Speaker @kcbecker sends email saying House Republican staffer tested positive and was in Capitol today. #coleg #copolitics pic.twitter.com/CIqKJiKEQd — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) November 30, 2020

Earlier Monday, the city said there were 200 COVID-19 cases among Denver's Department of Safety, which includes the city's police, fire and sheriff departments, along with 911 dispatch.

Denver earlier this month moved to stricter Level Red COVID-19 restrictions to slow the exponential growth of the novel coronavirus.