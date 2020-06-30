Polis to provide update as latest public health orders are set to expire

The Safer at Home in the Vast, Great Outdoors phase goes through July 1. Gov. Polis and health officials will speak at 1:30 p.m. briefing Tuesday.

DENVER — Colorado Governor Jared Polis as well as state and some local health officials will provide an update Tuesday afternoon related to the coronavirus pandemic as the latest statewide public health orders are set to expire.

Colorado is currently under the "Safer at Home in the Vast, Great Outdoors" public health order, which is in place until July 1. It eases some restrictions put into place to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it also encourages Coloradans to get outside – as long as they can maintain proper social distancing.

>The video above is the latest from last week's briefing from Polis

Jill Hunsaker Ryan, MPH, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) and state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, will join Polis at a briefing set for 1:30 p.m. When it begins you'll be able to watch it in the video player above, through the 9NEWS app or on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

Officials from two local health departments will join state officials on the call. They include Joni Reynolds, who is the Gunnison County Public Health Director, and Jason Vahling, who is the City & County of Broomfield Public Health Director.

Last week, Polis mentioned that guidelines for the next phase in the response to the coronavirus were still being finalized. He also noted that this new phase, called "protect your neighbors" might not be implemented statewide due to outbreaks in certain areas of the state. Local outbreaks were noted in the San Luis Valley, Boulder County, El Paso County, San Miguel County and Eagle County.