Gov. Polis and Denver mayor to host joint COVID-19 update

The governor is expected to call a special session for the legislature to discuss relief as the pandemic rages on, Colorado Politics reported Monday.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will jointly host a briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They'll also be joined at the 12:30 p.m. briefing by Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia and Speaker-designate Alec Garnett.

On Monday, 9NEWS' content partner Colorado Politics reported that Polis intends to call the Colorado General Assembly back for a special session and that he would do that during a news conference Tuesday.

"We've been talking to the governor's office and Republicans about the best way to get relief to Coloradans as COVID-19 rages on," Speaker of the House KC Becker of Boulder told Colorado Politics. "It's clear we need to step forward do something while Congress doesn't."

Citing Capital sources, Colorado Politics reported that a COVID-19 relief package was already being discussed for the 2021 session. However, the urgency of the financial struggles people are facing prompted a discussion of doing that package before the end-of-the-year holidays.

As of Monday, there are 1,294 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado as of Nov. 16, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate increased to 12.61%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at or below 5% to contain the virus.