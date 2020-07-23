Toilet paper’s back, but some items have become hard to find

Demand for outdoor recreation equipment and backyard improvements remains high as many seek refuge outside while social distancing.

DENVER — Think back to March: Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and dry goods were flying off the shelves as Americans prepared for weeks at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, many of those items have returned, but a new crop of products has become harder to find as the pandemic wears on and supply chains struggle to keep up with demand. Consumers might notice fewer choices on store shelves, too.

If you’ve had trouble finding your usual hand soap or noticed hand sanitizer packaging looks different, it’s due to a global shortage of plastic pumps typically used for hand soaps and hand sanitizers which has prompted package redesigns, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Many of the hand pumps are manufactured in China, and producing them is a more involved process than making the sanitizer itself. The cost of the plastic pumps and the lead times on orders have spiked.

