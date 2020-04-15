DENVER — We live in times that have never been seen before.

But hopefully, among the social distancing, the quarantines, the uncertainty — is a silver lining.

That's got us wondering: When this is all over: What is the one thing that you will never again take for granted?

We're rounding up your answers to put together a story.

Here’s what we need:

Think about what you want to say.

Write down on a piece of paper what that one thing is for you. (If you videotape yourself, you’ll get bonus points, and maybe see it on the news.)

Take a photo of you holding that piece of paper.

That's it! The video above walks you through how to do it.

You can share your photos with us on Facebook, or email them to Chris@9news.com.

