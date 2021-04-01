Cherry Creek School District teachers, school staff to get vaccinated

School nurses within the district started to receive vaccinations last Friday.

DENVER — School nurses within the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) were the first school district employees in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine last week at Parker Adventist Hospital.

The move kicked off a multi-month effort by Centura Health and CCSD to vaccinate teachers and schools staff within the district this year as students start to return to in-person learning. Educators and school staff in Colorado are now prioritized in Phase 1-B of the state's vaccination plan, Governor Jared Polis announced last week.

Cherry Creek Schools Superintendent Scott Siegfried said the shots pave the way for a safe return to in-person learning.

“I can’t require, I won’t require that employees get the vaccine, but I said once you have the opportunity, then we are going back to school full-time, all kids, all levels,” Siegfried said.

Elementary school students in the district are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 11. Middle and high school students will also return to in-person learning on that date, using an enhanced hybrid learning schedule, according to the district.

Centura Health provided the vaccinations at no-cost to the school district and employees.

"The vaccination of educators will help ensure that schools open successfully in January and remain open throughout the spring semester, bringing a close to the disruption in learning brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic," Centra Health wrote in a news release.

There are 55,641 teachers in Colorado and about 4,000 administrative staff, according to the Colorado Department of Education (CDE).