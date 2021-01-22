Colorado coronavirus latest case, vaccine numbers for Jan. 22

There are currently 712 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and the state's seven-day, moving average positivity rate fell to 5.22%.

COLORADO, USA — There are 712 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado as of Jan. 21, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate dropped to 5.22%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Additionally, 313,169 people have been immunized with one dose of the vaccine as of Jan. 21, and 61,881 have been immunized with two doses. Both vaccines currently authorized are about 95% effective and require two doses to achieve immunization.

>> Watch video above: What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if I'm pregnant?

Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at or below 5% to contain the virus.

Current hospitalization data are also a key metric because they can be an indicator of whether Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus. In April, hospitalizations peaked at 888 in one day. That number was surpassed Nov. 5, when the number increased to 894, and it climbed through Dec. 2 when hospitalizations peaked just below 2,000. Since then, the number has trended downward.

Data are released each day at 4 p.m. Numbers will be updated each day at that time.

A breakdown of the data and links to related stories can be found below.

What to know right now:

313,169 people immunized with the first dose of vaccine, up from 298,314 the day prior.

61,881 people immunized with two doses, up from 54,541 the day prior.

381,210 cumulative cases, up from 379,227 the day prior.

21,041 cumulative hospitalizations, up from 20,977 the day prior.

5,440 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up from 5,422 the day prior.

4,708 deaths due to COVID-19, up from 4,579 the day prior.

Get the latest on data from CDPHE here.

Find vaccination information from CDPHE here.

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order mandating face masks or coverings for anyone in indoor places in public.

Recent coronavirus headlines

Coronavirus data breakdown

CDPHE reports 381,210 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. That's up from 379,227 the day prior.

The graphic below shows case growth, which comes from subtracting the total number of cases from the previous day. A moving average helps capture a trend over a period of time. This removes some noise from the day-to-day numbers. The line on the graph is the seven-day moving average of case growth.

Vaccination data breakdown

Colorado is currently in Phases 1A and 1B.

313,169 people have been immunized with the first dose, up from 298,314 the day prior.

61,881 people have been immunized with two doses, up from 54,541 the day prior.

503 total vaccine providers.

Colorado received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration in December authorized emergency use for both the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine. Both are around 95% effective and require two doses.

The graph below shows the number of people who received a COVID-19 vaccine each day.

Positivity

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested. The World Health Organization recommended in May 2020 that the positivity rate should be even lower, 5%, to contain the virus.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports:

5,440 deaths among people with COVID-19

4,708 deaths due to COVID-19

The majority of deaths — 54% — are among people over age 80; 24% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79, and 12% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the number of people who have died from COVID-19 based on the date of their death.

On May 15, CDPHE shifted to a death documentation difference that divided into "deaths among cases" and "deaths due to COVID-19." Dr. Rachel Herlihy, a state epidemiologist at CDPHE, said on May 18 that deaths in the "among" category are from those that tested positive for COVID-19 either before or after death. This is done by medical workers on the front line. Deaths in the "due to" category lag and stem from death certificates that the Centers for Disease Control codes and then sends to CDPHE. On the CDPHE website, it explains the two categories should not be on the same timeline because of reporting differences.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, a total of 21,041 cumulative hospitalizations have been reported.

As of Jan. 21, 712 patients were hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 101 patients had been transferred or discharged.

(Note: 90% of facilities reported data as of Jan. 21.)

The graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged or transferred within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 5,140,301 total tests have been administered and 2,325,573 people have been tested. All 64 counties have reported cases.