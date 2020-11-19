Colorado coronavirus latest numbers, Nov. 19

The number of people currently hospitalized is 1,428, and the state's seven-day, moving average positivity rate is 12.88%.

COLORADO, USA — There are 1,428 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado as of Nov. 17, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate increased to 12.88%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at or below 5% to contain the virus.

Current hospitalization data are also a key metric because they can be an indicator of whether Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus. In April, hospitalizations peaked at 888 in one day. That number was surpassed Nov. 5, when the number increased to 894 and it has kept climbing.

Data are released each day at 4 p.m. Numbers will be updated each day at that time.

A breakdown of the data and links to related stories can be found below.

What to know right now:

176,694 cumulative cases, up from 172,044 the day prior.

11,802 cumulative hospitalizations, up from 11,608 the day prior.

2,651 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up from 2,608 the day prior.

2,324 deaths due to COVID-19, up from 2,299 the day prior.

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order mandating face masks or coverings for anyone in indoor places in public.

Coronavirus data breakdown

CDPHE reports 176,694 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The graphic below shows case growth, which comes from subtracting the total number of cases from the previous day. A moving average helps capture a trend over a period of time. This removes some noise from the day-to-day numbers. The line on the graph is the seven-day moving average of case growth.

Positivity

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested. The World Health Organization recommended in May 2020 that the positivity rate should be even lower, 5%, to contain the virus.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports:

2,651 deaths among people with COVID-19

2,324 deaths due to COVID-19

The majority of deaths — 53% — are among people over age 80; 23% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79, and 12% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the number of people who have died from COVID-19 based on the date of their death.

On May 15, CDPHE shifted to a death documentation difference that divided into "deaths among cases" and "deaths due to COVID-19." Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist at CDPHE, said on May 18 that deaths in the "among" category are from those that tested positive for COVID-19 either before or after death. This is done by medical workers on the front line. Deaths in the "due to" category lag and stem from death certificates that the Centers for Disease Control codes and then sends to CDPHE. On the CDPHE website, it explains the two categories should not be on the same timeline because of reporting differences.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, a total of 11,802 cumulative hospitalizations have been reported.

As of Nov. 18, 1,428 patients were hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 191 patients had been transferred or discharged.

(Note: 92% of facilities reported data as of Nov. 18.)

The graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged or transferred within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 1,511,200 tests have been administered, up from 1,491,381 the day prior, and all 64 counties are reporting cases.

This graph shows the total number of tests processed each day.