Colorado coronavirus latest numbers, Aug. 26

The number of people currently hospitalized is 137, and the state's seven-day moving, average positivity rate is 2.94%.

COLORADO, USA — There are 137 patients hospitalized in Colorado as of Aug. 25, and the seven-day moving, average positivity rate stands at 2.94%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at 5% to contain the virus.

>> Video above: Meet the medical interpreters fighting on the front lines.

Current hospitalization data are also a key metric because they can be an indicator of whether Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus. In April, hospitalizations peaked at 888 in one day, indicating the state is on a safer track now to ensure medical centers aren't overwhelmed.

In addition, there have been 1,926 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up 7 from the day prior.

Data is released each day at 4 p.m. Numbers will be updated each day at that time.

A breakdown of this data and links to related stories can be found below.

What to know right now, as of August 19:

55,800 cumulative cases, up from 55,341 the day prior.

6,894 cumulative hospitalizations, up from 6,845 the day prior.

1,926 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up from 1,919 the day prior.

1,826 deaths due to COVID-19, up from 1,824 the day prior.

Get the latest from CDPHE

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order mandating face masks or coverings for anyone in indoor places in public.

Polis ordered bars and nightclubs closed again to in-person service, after two weeks of slight upticks in cases, on June 30.

Recent coronavirus news

Coronavirus data breakdown

In Colorado as of Aug. 24, CDPHE reports 55,800 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. That's up from 55,341 the day prior.

The graphic below shows case growth, which comes from subtracting the total number of cases from the previous day. A moving average helps capture a trend over a period of time. This removes some noise from the day-to-day numbers. The line on the graph is the seven-day moving average of case growth.

Positivity

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested. The World Health Organization recommended in May 2020 that the positivity rate should be even lower, at 5%, to contain the virus.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports:

1,926 deaths among people with COVID-19

1,826 deaths due to COVID-19

The majority of deaths — 53% — are among people over age 80; 23% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79, and 13% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the total number of people in Colorado who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, since the first death happened on March 13.

On May 15, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shifted to a death documentation difference that divided into "deaths among cases" and "deaths due to COVID-19." Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist at CDPHE, said on May 18 that deaths in the "among" category are from those that tested positive for COVID-19 either before or after death. This is done by medical workers on the front line. Deaths in the "due to" category lag and stem from death certificates that the Centers for Disease Control codes and then sends to CDPHE. On the CDPHE website, it explains the two categories should not be on the same timeline because of reporting differences.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, a total of 6,894 cumulative hospitalizations have been reported.

As of Aug. 25, 137 patients were hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 26 patients had been transferred or discharged.

(Note: 88% of facilities reported data on Aug. 25.)

(Note: CDPHE said it is aware hospitalization data was not reported on Aug. 16, and is investigating.)

The graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 678,335 people have been tested, up from 673,913 the day prior, and 63 counties are reporting cases.