COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado up slightly, what's causing the increase unclear

Colorado's COVID-19 case counts are down likely due to a decrease in testing due to this weekend's blizzard.

DENVER — As cases continue to drop in Colorado – likely driven by low testing numbers thanks to the weekend blizzard – COVID-19 hospitalizations have proven to be a stubborn thorn in the side of those looking for more good news.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 data release from the state health department is a case in point. Confirmed COVID-19 cases inside Colorado’s hospitals rose again, indicative of at least a short-term trend.

In the last week, the state’s confirmed COVID-19 patient count has risen from 300 to 345.

It’s important to note the patient count is still less than a fifth of the December peak, but it highlights the fact that the recent decline is, at least for the moment, over.

It’s not clear what’s causing the increase, and it’s quite possible it will prove to be short-lived, but it has the attention of Gov. Jared Polis who, earlier this week, called the increase “concerning.”

It all comes at a time when case counts are dropping precipitously.

The seven day average case count has dipped to 782, as of Wednesday’s count. A week ago, it was closer to 950.

Testing likely explains a lot of that decline. Earlier this week, the state reported testing counts that hadn’t been seen since last summer.

Blame that on the blizzard which closed testing sites all over the Front Range.