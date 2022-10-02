Colorado health officials to give COVID update Thursday as case rates continue to decline

COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman and State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy will discuss the latest COVID data in Colorado during a briefing at 10:40 a.m.

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) are set to give an update Thursday on COVID-19 in Colorado as case rates in the state continue to decline.

Speakers include:

COVID-19 incident commander Scott Bookman

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy

9NEWS will livestream the 10:40 a.m. news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

During an update last week, state health leaders expressed optimism as they continue to see improvements in all areas of key data related to COVID-19 in the state.

>Video above: Last week's COVID-19 update with CDPHE

As of Feb. 15, Colorado's seven-day positivity rate is at 6.88%, which is well below the peak of about 29% just a few weeks ago. The goal is still to be at or below 5% positivity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday that the the government is contemplating a change to its mask guidance in the coming weeks, noting recent declines in COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths.

