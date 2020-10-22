WATCH LIVE: Colorado health officials discuss exposure notifications for COVID-19

A new app allows users get a push alert notifying them about a possible COVID-19 exposure — and the next steps to take.

DENVER — State health officials are discussing a new feature aimed at alerting Coloradans when they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Exposure Notifications is a voluntary service available through an iOS update that users can choose to enable or a separate app that can be downloaded from the Play store on Android devices for free.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and state health leaders announced plans for the new app last month as a way to alert smartphone users if they've been potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus, and supplement the contact tracing that public health does.

Health officials are giving a demonstration on exposure notifications and answering questions from the media during a 10 a.m. briefing on Thursday.

Sarah Tuneberg, special COVID-19 advisor with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Jenny Wanger, founding member of Linux Foundation for Public Health are slated to speak at the briefing.

9NEWS is live streaming the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

When two people have activated Exposure Notifications on their smartphones and come in close proximity to one another, they exchange anonymized “tokens” that log that close interaction for 14 days, CDPHE said.

"Tokens contain no personal information or location data and everything is completely anonymous," CDPHE said.

Anyone who uses the feature and tests positive for COVID-19 then has the ability to upload results and “share” the tokens, which will send a push notification to anyone that person may have exchanged tokens with to notify them of possible exposure and next steps to take, according to CDPHE.

"Exposure Notifications, like wearing masks and keeping our distance from others, is another way to keep ourselves and everyone in our communities safe from the spread of COVID-19," CDPHE said.

The tokens are then stored on a public health server for 14 days before they're automatically deleted, CDPHE said.