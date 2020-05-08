Colorado restaurants, grocery stores, camps and more with active coronavirus outbreaks

Only 2 Colorado grocery stores still have active COVID-19 outbreaks, along with 28 restaurants.

DENVER — As of Wednesday, there have been 502 confirmed outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in businesses, nursing homes, prisons, homeless shelters and more across the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early March.

According to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), 179 of them are still considered active. If an outbreak is considered resolved, CDPHE said that means that “28 days have passed with no new illness.”

New additions on the outbreak list this week include a church in El Paso County, a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Arapahoe County, CSU athletics and the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center, which reported its second outbreak.

So far, nursing homes have accounted for the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado. The JBS meatpacking plant is the largest among staff, with 289 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among staff and six deaths.

Grocery stores

Just two COVID-19 outbreaks at grocery stores are still considered active as of Wednesday. There have been 16 outbreaks at grocery stores across the state since the pandemic began.

Here are the two outbreaks that are still considered active:

Carniceria Leonela

3736 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 6

King Soopers #114

15051 E. 104TH Ave., Commerce City

Confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff: 7

Probable COVID-19 cases among staff: 22

Camps, colleges and more

As districts begin to finalize their back-to-school plans, CDPHE data confirms there have been outbreaks at some camps.

The largest is at the Colorado Academy Summer Camps, where CDPHE said 24 attendees have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as three staff members.

Three staff members for eastern Colorado's Fleming football team have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

Meanwhile, at the Eagle Lake Overnight Camp in El Paso County, CDPHE said 13 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and 11 others have suspected cases.

Eight members of the Colorado State University athletics program have tested positive for COVID-19, the data says, and nine others have suspected cases.

Seven residents at CSU's Kappa Sigma fraternity also have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Restaurants

According to CDPHE, there are 28 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in restaurants across Colorado.

Look at the document below for the restaurants, the county they're in and the COVID-19 cases among staff.

Churches

There have been four confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado churches, according to CDPHE data, and one at the Andrew Wommack Ministries Summer Family Bible Conference.

According to the data, 12 staff members at that conference tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as well as six attendees.

Other listed church outbreaks are:

Calvary Worship Center in El Paso County, where two staffers tested positive for COVID-19 along with five attendees.

Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal in Garfield County, where eight attendees tested positive for COVID-19 and six have probable cases.

Springs Journey Church in El Paso County, where four staff members tested positive.

The Heights Church in Denver, where five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Jails and Prisons

More than 1,300 inmates have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 16 active outbreaks at jails, prisons and other detention facilities across the state.

The Sterling Correctional Facility is still the state's largest outbreak, with 564 confirmed cases. The Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center in Denver is the second-largest outbreak, with 197 confirmed cases but 273 that are considered probable.

Nursing homes and other facilities

This week, there were 103 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in a Colorado healthcare outbreak. That’s down from last week’s total of 134 new cases.

Fifteen more people died in these facilities with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Last week, nine people died and eight died the week before that.

In healthcare outbreaks, there have been 4,802 cumulative, confirmed cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began. That means that at least 9.8% of Colorado’s overall novel coronavirus cases have happened in healthcare outbreaks.