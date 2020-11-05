Brighton City Council COVID-19 discussion places ideology front and center

A city council discussion in Brighton leads to a fierce political debate about civil liberties and public health authority.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Brighton City Council meeting about rescheduling Summerfest, among other things, sparked a fierce debate about civil liberties.

The five-hour meeting happened as more residents vocalize opposition to or support for public health orders and the effect on high-school graduations and recreational sports leagues. Some council members took a more moderate stance, while others argued that Brighton shouldn’t accept the status quo.

Amidst the jousting, council made a series of decisions related to COVID-19, such as:

Postpone Summerfest.

Postpone the opening of Oasis Water Family Aquatic Park, originally set to open Memorial Day weekend.

City staff cannot open City Hall May 18.

City staff may proceed with purchasing fireworks for a Fourth of July display, while being prepared to cancel the event depending on public health orders.

City staff may open all recreational facilities, which includes playgrounds, and green light youth activities as soon as allowed by health officials.

A resolution requiring everyone to wear face coverings in city buildings, such as City Hall. The resolution also strongly encourages residents over the age of 2 and who aren’t disabled to wear face coverings in public.

> This story is powered by COLab, the Colorado News Collaborative. 9NEWS joined this historic collaboration with more than 40 other newsrooms across Colorado to better serve the public.

Council wrestled through each agenda item, as many councilors took the opportunity to express their political opinions on the current situation. For example, Councilwoman Mary Ellen Pollack voted no on the Fourth of July fireworks because she doesn’t feel independent.

“Celebrating the Fourth of July is celebrating America’s independence. Who are we kidding? We’re being told what to do, when to do it and why,” Pollack said.

On the other hand, the Ward 2 councilwoman advocated for Oasis’ opening because she claimed that the summer sun’s UV rays and the pool’s chlorine kill COVID-19 germs.

“Obviously, Tri-County Health doesn’t listen to science whatsoever,” she added. “There’s nobody using common sense.”

Pollack wasn’t shy about where she stood.

“I’m not even sure anymore if it’s a real deal,” she said about the virus, “We have flus all the damn time. It’s sounding more political than real.”

Mayor Pro Tem Matt Johnston, who feels very different about COVID-19 science, didn’t completely forego libertarianism.

“I’ve never felt like there’s less control that we have over our own home rule than now,” he said.

Johnston’s solution: consider creating a Brighton health department. While City Attorney Jack Bajorek said it’s not a simple process to do something like that, state statutes allow for it.

Johnston’s sentiment matches a wider frustration with Tri-County Health Department’s authority. Recently, Tri-County received an email from someone who said, “Tell the nine petty tyrants who want to keep locking most of Colorado down to F*** off,” according to the Aurora Sentinel.

City council’s opposition to Tri-County is slightly different. For example, Mayor Greg Mills sent a letter to Tri-County requesting an exemption from the extended stay-at-home order.

Other have aired grievances in council meetings. Councilman Tim Watts said May 5, “I definitely blame Tri-County for thinking for themselves.”

While many council members seemed weary by 11 p.m., they didn’t look regretful. Many said they raised certain concerns that constituents brought to them.

While political rockets soared and the meeting technically didn’t end as planned, some of council felt it was necessary. As Pollack said, “I didn’t run for office to just sit and be told what to do.”