Counties extend stay-at-home orders as state transitions to safer-at-home

The city of Denver and Jefferson County both extended their order through May 8. Others are considering extensions.

DENVER — The statewide stay-at-home order will transition to a safer-at-home plan next week which will allow some businesses to reopen with strict guidelines in place.

Governor Jared Polis’ ( D-Colorado) option calls for a gradual reopening of businesses throughout the state. Beginning on April 27, for example, retail businesses can offer curbside service. Elective surgeries can begin again, and salons can re-open with strict protocols. Restaurant dining rooms will remain closed.

However, local jurisdictions have the authority to keep or add restrictions. Here's a look at how some health departments are handling the issue.

Denver

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will officially announce that the city will extend its stay-at-home order through at least May 8.

"I know many are anxious about what next week will look like given Governor Jared Polis' phased relaxation of the state stay at home order on Monday. After careful consideration, in consultation with metro mayors and public health guidance, I've decided to extend our local order," Hancock wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) has issued a public health order extending the state’s Stay-at-Home order in Jefferson County through May 8 with a key revision to support non-Critical businesses.

The key difference between the statewide Stay-at-Home order and the Jefferson County extension, though, is the allowance for non-Critical Businesses to begin to offer curbside delivery of products.

Additionally, travel to pick up these goods is now included in the definition of necessary travel.

JCPH said the extension is necessary because, unlike some areas of the state that have less population density, JeffCo has not yet seen a decline in daily COVID-19 cases. They also said they don't have sufficient testing capacity or data about community compliance.

Both of those factors were key in the decision, according to JCPH.

The additional time will allow health officials to develop and implement strategies on how to safely reopen.

Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas Counties

All three counties are under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The agency said it would make a decision by Sunday, April 26 on how to move forward.

They're studying current trends and are reviewing the need to extend the stay at home order for two weeks until May 8 for specific locations that are still experiencing high numbers of people sick with COVID-19.

“While we want to minimize confusion for the public, reopening could look different for different communities based on the level of COVID-19 cases in that specific area,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department. “Many parts of the state do not have growing numbers of COVID-19 cases and it makes sense for them to open, but in the more densely populated counties in the metro area, opening too soon could be detrimental to keeping us healthy and open moving forward.”

Larimer County

Larimer County Department of Health and Environment and the Town of Estes Park are issuing updated public health orders allowing short-term accommodations within the Estes Valley to reopen April 27 with several restrictions.

The previous orders closed accommodations from March 23 through April 26, to limit visitors to the Estes Valley and help slow the spread of COVID-19, coinciding with broad Stay-at-Home orders.

From April 27 through May 31, the new orders allow a guest occupancy of 50 percent of units within multiple-unit lodging facilities. Single-unit accommodations, such as Vacation Rental Homes and Bed and Breakfast Inns, must limit occupancy to no more than eight individuals. State and local lodging regulations, when more strict, must be followed.

No common amenities or areas may be accessible to guests except for check-in and check-out areas. Restrictions may be extended or amended in response to the pandemic.

Non-essential travel will still be prohibited.

Eagle County

On Thursday, Polis approved a local request from Eagle County to reduce some restrictions of the stay-at-home order early. The county made that request before Polis announced the safer-at-home guidelines which are set to begin next week.

Eagle County’s local request would allow non-essential businesses and some recreation facilities to reopen under strict social distancing rules: Restricted to 10 people or less, ensure that people could stay six feet apart (or farther) and face masks strongly encouraged.

Eagle County health leaders are drafting a new public health order with more details, which is expected to be shared publicly on Friday.

The changes apply to residents of Eagle County only. County leaders say visitors are still not welcome.

Weld County

Weld County has plans to adopt a safer-at-work plan which would allow all businesses to open if they choose under certain guidelines,

The chair of Weld County's board of commissioners, Mike Freeman, told 1310 KFKA Radio that the county will not direct businesses to open, but it will provide guidelines for all of them to do so if they choose.

“This will be for businesses, in general, to open across the board,” he said. “I think the governor's been pretty clear all along that his orders are unenforceable.”

Freeman also said, however, that this does not mean “business as usual.” The county’s guidelines include limiting groups to 10 people, keeping six feet between individuals, and a recommendation for physical barriers.

The county will also consider publishing more industry-specific guidelines for places like restaurants, Freeman told KFKA. He said commissioners will not tell longterm care facilities how to handle visitors, but people should remember that the elderly are considered vulnerable.

Freeman said they had not consulted with Gov. Polis or state health officials.