These Denver metro area counties move to 'Level Clear' on Sunday

Businesses will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity with no additional restrictions, however, state orders including indoor mask rules will remain.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Several Metro area counties will move to Level Clear this weekend, which means there will be no restrictions on capacity.

The counties include:

Adams

Arapahoe

Jefferson

Broomfield

Boulder and Denver County health leaders said they also anticipate making the move to Level Clear but planned to release additional details on Friday.

"The time is right to take the next step and move to "Level Clear- New Normal" on May 16 in line with other counties in the Denver-metro region," said Jason Vahling, Director of Broomfield Public Health Department.

"To ensure Broomfield stays in "Level Clear - New Normal" during the observation period, which ends August 16, we are encouraging residents to get vaccinated if they have not already done so and continue to follow public health guidelines."

The counties will officially move to the new level on Sunday, May 16. Under Level Clear, the counties will enter a 90-day observation period where businesses are allowed to operate at 100% capacity, and capacity limits and mitigation requirements will go away.

These counties had been operating under Level Blue since April 16 and after 30 days were allowed to move this new 90-day observation period which will run through Aug. 16.

Currently, the state requires masks in indoor public settings with 10 or more people unless at least 80% are vaccinated and have shown proof. Mask will also still be required for most indoor public settings where large amounts of people enter and exit including grocery stores and gyms.

Masks are also still required in Pre-K through 12 schools, public areas of county or municipal government buildings prisons, jails, medical and healthcare settings, during travel and personal service settings.

Businesses are still allowed to require mitigation steps including mask-wearing and social distancing measures even if they are not required by the state or county.

While capacity limits and mitigation requirements will go away in Level Clear, public health orders will be reimplemented if hospitalizations rise above 2 admissions per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period during the observation phase.

"This move is part of a Metro Denver regional approach to phase into a full reopening as safely as possible while efforts continue to help more residents get vaccinated against COVID-19," Jefferson County Public Health said in a release.

Health officials with the CDPHE said during their weekly call on Thursday they did not have a chance to review the revision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) removing most indoor mask requirements for fully-vaccinated people.

Dr. Eric France, CDPHE chief medical officer, said that the state will likely be releasing updated mask requirements in the coming days following the decision earlier on Thursday.

"We haven't had a chance really to review it," France said. "The state, in general, will be reviewing this and looking at how this impacts our own mask guidelines, but it's too early to say anything just yet."

In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the CDC eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and inside in most situations.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

“We have all longed for this moment — when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC.

