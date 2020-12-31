Polis asks CDPHE to move counties in Red on COVID-19 dial down to Orange

He said we have seen a sustained decline in the spread of the novel coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is asking the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to move Colorado counties that are currently in Red on the COVID-19 dial down to Orange on Monday, according to a post on the governor's Facebook page.

This is due to a sustained decline in cases of the novel coronavirus, Polis said in the post.

>> Video above: Next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution expanded.

"In reviewing the data today, Colorado has been in a sustained decline for 13 days, and only 73% of ICU beds statewide are in use," the post reads. "This is a direct result of Coloradans stepping up and taking the steps to protect themselves and others."

In counties that are in level Red, all restaurants have to temporarily close to indoor dining, but takeout is still an option. Outdoor seating is also an option but is limited to single-family seating, not groups. Last call is at 8 p.m.

Gyms are able to remain open but are limited to 10% capacity with reservations.

Ski resorts are able to operate under level Red, but under stricter restrictions such as no indoor dining, and lower capacity in buildings, according to CDPHE.

Under level Orange guidelines, restaurants can operate at 25% capacity with a maximum capacity of 50. Gym capacity also increases to 25% or 25 people indoors per room.

Some city mayors said Wednesday night that there was no notice Polis was moving counties from Red to Orange.

Arvada Mayor Marc Williams, chair of the 38-member Metro Mayors Caucus, told Kyle Clark he supports the move to Level Orange but called the lack of communication from Polis "more than frustrating."

"We told the Governor earlier that we were not happy with his unilateral announcements without giving us a heads up, he has now done it again," Williams said.

Two other metro area mayors also said they were also surprised by Polis' 9 p.m. announcement.

CDPHE released a statement Wednesday night that says:

"The 13 day decline in number of cases is a strong indication that we are moving in the right direction. Coloradans have been successful in slowing the spread, and we need them to keep following public health protocols-- like continuing to only interact with those they live with, especially through the holiday. In general, countries restricted in level red have reduced viral transmission to a point where we can provide economic relief and move them into level orange, recognizing the fact that economic hardships also cause poorer health outcomes. We plan to work with local public health agencies on the next steps. Counties are always able to set more restrictive orders than the state if they so choose."

These are the counties that are currently under level Red restrictions:

Adams

Alamosa

Arapahoe

Baca

Boulder

Broomfield

Clear

Creek

Denver

Douglas

El Paso

Jefferson

La Plata

Larimer

Logan

Mesa

Morgan

Otero

Prowers

Pueblo

Routt

San Miguel

Sedgwick

Summit

Washington

Weld