After 8 months, court dismisses lawsuit challenging Colorado stay-at-home, pandemic orders

A federal complaint as filed against Gov. Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock, alleging coronavirus-related restrictions violated state and federal constitutions.

DENVER — A federal judge has dismissed a Denver man’s lawsuit, filed four days after the statewide stay-at-home order took effect in March, seeking to overturn various COVID-19 restrictions in Colorado and in the city of Denver.

On March 30, Michael Lawrence filed a federal complaint against Gov. Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock, alleging coronavirus-related restrictions violated the state and federal constitutions. Lawrence, representing himself, also claimed the COVID-19 pandemic was not nearly as severe or problematic as health authorities portrayed it.

“Wuhan flu does not constitute a crisis in Colorado,” Lawrence said at the time, referring to the Chinese city where the novel coronavirus originated. As of Saturday, nearly 4,000 Colorado residents have died from the disease.

In his lawsuit, Lawrence, a former restaurant worker, challenged occupancy limitations and other restrictions for restaurants. He also alleged the COVID-19 orders precluded his ability to travel, and that he has had to scuttle planned travel to Kansas City, to North Carolina and even to attend Mass.