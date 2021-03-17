Denver's Arts & Culture Relief Fund awards 52 organizations emergency funding

DENVER — Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and The Denver Foundation announced Wednesday the second round of applicants to receive emergency funding from the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund.
Closed doors, canceled performances, lay-offs and artists out of work is the reality many organizations and individuals continue to face, according to the fund's organizers.
“We are so pleased that the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund has been able to provide more critically-needed support to our cultural community with this second round of funding,” said Gary Steuer, President & CEO of Bonfils-Stanton Foundation.
First launched in May 2020, the fund made first-round grants to 41 organizations totaling $1.2 million in August.
The fund will now give 52 organizations relief in the second and final round of the fund, which is now officially closed. The new round of funding totals $892,500.
"Our arts organizations continue to face enormous financial challenges, with continuing restrictions on live gatherings to keep patrons and artists safe," said Steuer. "We are especially gratified that Bonfils-Stanton Foundation’s initial leadership gift of $1 million was matched by numerous and generous donors, big and small."
Colorado Ballet's 'The Nutcracker'
COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund Second-Round:
- Art from Ashes
- Art Students League of Denver
- Athena Project
- Ballet Ariel
- Black American West Museum & Heritage Center
- Boulder Bach Festival
- Boulder Community Broadcast KGNU
- Boulder Ensemble Theatre
- Centro Cultural Mexicano
- Chicano Humanities and Arts
- Cleo Parker Robinson Dance
- CMDance
- Colorado Ballet Company
- Colorado Celebration of African American Arts & Culture
- Colorado Music Festival and Center for Musical Arts
- Colorado Youth Symphony Orchestras
- Control Group Productions
- Curious Theatre Company
- Curls on the Block
- D3 Arts
- David Taylor’s Zikr Dance Ensemble
- Denver Children’s Choir
- Denver Film Society
- Denver March Powwow
- Downtown Aurora Visual Arts
- Ethiopian Community Television
- Firehouse Art Center
- Flamenco Fantasy Theatre
- Gift of Jazz
- Greater Boulder Youth Orchestras
- Kim Robards Dance
- Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet
- Local Theater Company
- Magic Moments
- Motus Theater
- Museo de las Americas
- Museum of Contemporary Art Denver
- Open Media Foundation
- Phamaly Theatre Company
- PlatteForum
- Post 1 Foundation
- Rocky Mountain Arts Association
- Rocky Ridge Music Center Foundation
- ROSHNI
- Street Wise Arts
- Su Teatro
- The Children’s Museum of Denver
- The Word, A Storytelling Sanctuary
- Think 360 Arts for Learning
- Vintage Theatre Productions
- Vocal Coalition
- Youth on Record
“We had an overwhelming number of applications for the second round of the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund, which highlights the struggle many are still facing in the sector,” said Gina Ferrari, Director of the Grants Program at Bonfils-Stanton Foundation. “However, we were heartened by the innovation and hopefulness organizations shared as they look to future programming, both in-person and virtual.”
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.