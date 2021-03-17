Denver's Arts & Culture Relief Fund awards 52 organizations emergency funding

The Denver arts scene has faced closed doors, canceled performances and lay-offs.

“We are so pleased that the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund has been able to provide more critically-needed support to our cultural community with this second round of funding,” said Gary Steuer, President & CEO of Bonfils-Stanton Foundation.

First launched in May 2020, the fund made first-round grants to 41 organizations totaling $1.2 million in August.

The fund will now give 52 organizations relief in the second and final round of the fund, which is now officially closed. The new round of funding totals $892,500.

"Our arts organizations continue to face enormous financial challenges, with continuing restrictions on live gatherings to keep patrons and artists safe," said Steuer. "We are especially gratified that Bonfils-Stanton Foundation’s initial leadership gift of $1 million was matched by numerous and generous donors, big and small."

COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund Second-Round:

Art from Ashes

Art Students League of Denver

Athena Project

Ballet Ariel

Black American West Museum & Heritage Center

Boulder Bach Festival

Boulder Community Broadcast KGNU

Boulder Ensemble Theatre

Centro Cultural Mexicano

Chicano Humanities and Arts

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

CMDance

Colorado Ballet Company

Colorado Celebration of African American Arts & Culture

Colorado Music Festival and Center for Musical Arts

Colorado Youth Symphony Orchestras

Control Group Productions

Curious Theatre Company

Curls on the Block

D3 Arts

David Taylor’s Zikr Dance Ensemble

Denver Children’s Choir

Denver Film Society

Denver March Powwow

Downtown Aurora Visual Arts

Ethiopian Community Television

Firehouse Art Center

Flamenco Fantasy Theatre

Gift of Jazz

Greater Boulder Youth Orchestras

Kim Robards Dance

Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet

Local Theater Company

Magic Moments

Motus Theater

Museo de las Americas

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver

Open Media Foundation

Phamaly Theatre Company

PlatteForum

Post 1 Foundation

Rocky Mountain Arts Association

Rocky Ridge Music Center Foundation

ROSHNI

Street Wise Arts

Su Teatro

The Children’s Museum of Denver

The Word, A Storytelling Sanctuary

Think 360 Arts for Learning

Vintage Theatre Productions

Vocal Coalition

Youth on Record

“We had an overwhelming number of applications for the second round of the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund, which highlights the struggle many are still facing in the sector,” said Gina Ferrari, Director of the Grants Program at Bonfils-Stanton Foundation. “However, we were heartened by the innovation and hopefulness organizations shared as they look to future programming, both in-person and virtual.”

