Health officials to give update on Colorado's COVID-19 response

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is holding a news conference to give an update to the state's response to COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 19, the state's reported positive cases were 8,025, which was a drop of more than 2,100 from the previous day. The state's positivity rate also dropped nearly 2%, but still hovers at over 26%.
Since the pandemic began, Colorado has recorded 10,726 COVID-related deaths, as of Jan. 19.
Vaccines
Everyone in Colorado who is 5 years old or older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Of those who are currently eligible, 79.06% have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 71% are fully vaccinated, according to CDPHE data.
An estimated 429,801 Coloradans are younger than 5 and are currently not eligible to receive a vaccine.
Masks
Gov. Jared Polis' office announced that KN95 and surgical-grade masks became available for free at various locations across the state, but some of the locations said they don't have masks to give out.
Many libraries began handing out those masks on Thursday. Information about where to find them can be found here.
