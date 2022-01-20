Health officials to give update on Colorado's COVID-19 response

The state's positivity rate still remains at over 26%, but have dropped recently as cases are beginning to flatten out.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is holding a news conference to give an update to the state's response to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 19, the state's reported positive cases were 8,025, which was a drop of more than 2,100 from the previous day. The state's positivity rate also dropped nearly 2%, but still hovers at over 26%.

Since the pandemic began, Colorado has recorded 10,726 COVID-related deaths, as of Jan. 19.

Vaccines

Everyone in Colorado who is 5 years old or older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those who are currently eligible, 79.06% have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 71% are fully vaccinated, according to CDPHE data.

An estimated 429,801 Coloradans are younger than 5 and are currently not eligible to receive a vaccine.

Masks

Gov. Jared Polis' office announced that KN95 and surgical-grade masks became available for free at various locations across the state, but some of the locations said they don't have masks to give out.