Nine confirmed cases of omicron variant found in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County health officials announced Monday morning that nine cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant have been detected in the county.

Health officials said the cases were detected in people 18 to 57 years old.

Last week the county reported that the omicron variant was found in wastewater throughout the county. Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) said this indicates the virus is spreading throughout the county.

“Variants are common with any virus, so it is not unexpected to see the emergence of this new strain. While scientists are still learning about omicron, what we do know is that continued measures like vaccination and boosters, mask-wearing in public, and avoiding large indoor gatherings will continue to be key strategies for preventing the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Paul Mayer, LCDHE Medical Director.

LCDHE is reminding residents to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. The county said, if you get the virus and have the vaccine or booster this will help you avoid serious illness, hospitalization and death.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, health officials ask that you get tested right away or get a rapid test if you plan on attending a large gathering, even if you don't have symptoms. Anyone who tests positive for the virus is asked to isolate themselves from others right away.

Larimer County has three testing sites that residents can go to:

Foundations Church, 1380 N. Denver Ave, Loveland, open 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday

Timberline Church, 2908 S Timberline Rd, Fort Collins, open 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday

Estes Park Event Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park, open 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday

The three testing sites listed above will have results within 2-3 days after getting tested.

Other options for testing include buying a rapid test at a local drugstore or the no-cost rapid tests that can be shipped to someone's home. For more information on the at-home testing program, go to covid19.colorado.gov.

Residents can also visit larimer.org/covid19 to learn more about vaccination, testing, and accessing COVID-19 treatments.